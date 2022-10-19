Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.23

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$5.23 and last traded at C$5.33, with a volume of 9535 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.40.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Dexterra Group from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Acumen Capital reduced their price objective on Dexterra Group from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James downgraded Dexterra Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Dexterra Group from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.
Dexterra Group Stock Up 3.8 %
The company has a market cap of C$352.19 million and a PE ratio of 27.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$5.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.56.
Insider Activity
Dexterra Group Company Profile
Dexterra Group Inc provides support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management; Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The Integrated Facilities Management segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defense, retail, healthcare, business and industry, education, rail, hotels and leisure, and government.
Featured Articles
- Does J&J Have Enough Alpha to Be a Solid Low Beta Stock?
- This Mid Cap Energy Stock is a 10-Bagger…And May Not Be Done
- The Outperforming Software Stock No One is Talking About
- Should You Make a Reservation in Marriott International Stock?
- Will Goldman Sachs’ Earnings & Revenue Beats Lift Sector Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Dexterra Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dexterra Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.