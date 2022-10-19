Dexterra Group (TSE:DXT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.23

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$5.23 and last traded at C$5.33, with a volume of 9535 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Dexterra Group from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Acumen Capital reduced their price objective on Dexterra Group from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James downgraded Dexterra Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Dexterra Group from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Get Dexterra Group alerts:

Dexterra Group Stock Up 3.8 %

The company has a market cap of C$352.19 million and a PE ratio of 27.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$5.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Insider Activity

Dexterra Group Company Profile

In other news, Director Mary Garden acquired 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$6.19 per share, with a total value of C$47,663.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,600 shares in the company, valued at C$282,264. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 14,054 shares of company stock valued at $86,044.

(Get Rating)

Dexterra Group Inc provides support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management; Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The Integrated Facilities Management segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defense, retail, healthcare, business and industry, education, rail, hotels and leisure, and government.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dexterra Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dexterra Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.