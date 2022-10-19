Dfpg Investments LLC Boosts Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,588 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 48,627 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,592,000 after buying an additional 9,663 shares during the period. Mill Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 179,659 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $16,960,000 after acquiring an additional 6,063 shares in the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 7,036 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,637 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 17,696 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney Price Performance

Several research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney to $120.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.48.

NYSE:DIS opened at $98.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $179.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.75. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $90.23 and a 1-year high of $179.25.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.