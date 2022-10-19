Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $4.75 Per Share

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Diamondback Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 12th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $4.75 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.55. The consensus estimate for Diamondback Energy’s current full-year earnings is $25.58 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $4.79 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.82 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.87 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $19.22 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $18.34 EPS.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.41. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $141.85 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.61. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $95.02 and a 1 year high of $162.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 22,496 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 7,008 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,721 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 59,403 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,156,000 after acquiring an additional 15,862 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 33,853.6% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 787,383 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $94,848,000 after purchasing an additional 785,064 shares during the period. Finally, One Plus One Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at $201,000. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diamondback Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and natural gas company to repurchase up to 17.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $3.05 per share. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $12.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.60%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.03%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

