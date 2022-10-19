Dividend and Income Fund (OTCMKTS:DNIF) Short Interest Up 12.3% in September

Dividend and Income Fund (OTCMKTS:DNIF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a growth of 12.3% from the September 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Dividend and Income Fund Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS DNIF opened at $10.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.12. Dividend and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $15.28.

Dividend and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.47%.

Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

Dividend and Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Bexil Advisers LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all capitalizations.

