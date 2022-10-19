Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.11-$0.13 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $328.00 million-$336.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $323.34 million. Duck Creek Technologies also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to -$0.01-0 EPS.
Duck Creek Technologies stock opened at $11.93 on Wednesday. Duck Creek Technologies has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $34.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.41.
Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $80.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.08 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a positive return on equity of 1.03%. Duck Creek Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,670,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,559,000 after acquiring an additional 225,912 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,490,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,535,000 after acquiring an additional 36,949 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,119,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,011,000 after acquiring an additional 100,095 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,625,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,965,000 after acquiring an additional 59,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,533,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,770,000 after acquiring an additional 478,497 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.
