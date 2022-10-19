Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.11-$0.13 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $328.00 million-$336.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $323.34 million. Duck Creek Technologies also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to -$0.01-0 EPS.

Duck Creek Technologies Stock Performance

Duck Creek Technologies stock opened at $11.93 on Wednesday. Duck Creek Technologies has a 1 year low of $10.55 and a 1 year high of $34.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.41.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $80.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.08 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.75% and a positive return on equity of 1.03%. Duck Creek Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duck Creek Technologies

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $39.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Duck Creek Technologies from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.25.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,670,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,559,000 after acquiring an additional 225,912 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,490,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,535,000 after acquiring an additional 36,949 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,119,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,011,000 after acquiring an additional 100,095 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,625,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,965,000 after acquiring an additional 59,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,533,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,770,000 after acquiring an additional 478,497 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

