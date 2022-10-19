Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DFRYF) Short Interest Update

Dufry AG (OTCMKTS:DFRYF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 790,600 shares, an increase of 12.0% from the September 15th total of 705,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 119.8 days.

Dufry Stock Performance

Dufry stock opened at $31.25 on Wednesday. Dufry has a one year low of $29.01 and a one year high of $59.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.25 and a 200 day moving average of $36.60.

About Dufry

Dufry AG operates as a travel retailer. The company's retail brands include general travel retail shops under the Dufry, World Duty Free, Nuance, Hellenic Duty Free, Colombian Emeralds, Duty Free Uruguay, Hudson, Duty Free Shop Argentina, and RegStaer brands; Dufry shopping stores; brand boutiques; convenience stores primarily under the Hudson brand; and specialized shops and theme stores.

