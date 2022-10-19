DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) PT Set at €25.00 by UBS Group

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS – Get Rating) received a €25.00 ($25.51) price target from analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 2.19% from the company’s current price.

DWS has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($29.59) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €28.40 ($28.98) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €35.00 ($35.71) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays set a €34.00 ($34.69) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($34.69) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA Stock Up 0.6 %

DWS stock opened at €25.56 ($26.08) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €26.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €28.50. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €23.16 ($23.63) and a twelve month high of €39.48 ($40.29).

About DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

