EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Price Target Cut to $150.00

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $195.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on EGP. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $248.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.40.

EastGroup Properties Stock Performance

Shares of EGP stock opened at $146.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $159.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.70. EastGroup Properties has a one year low of $137.47 and a one year high of $229.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 96,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,553,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 60,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 6,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,203,000. 89.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

