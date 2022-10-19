EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Price Target Cut to $150.00

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $195.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.58% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on EGP. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $248.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.40.
Shares of EGP stock opened at $146.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $159.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.70. EastGroup Properties has a one year low of $137.47 and a one year high of $229.84.
EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.
