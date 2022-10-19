EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Price Target Cut to $198.00

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at BTIG Research from $248.00 to $198.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 35.40% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.40.

NYSE EGP opened at $146.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.92. EastGroup Properties has a 12 month low of $137.47 and a 12 month high of $229.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,579,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,499,159,000 after buying an additional 1,203,642 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,172,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,254,651,000 after buying an additional 133,344 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,964,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $457,524,000 after buying an additional 217,183 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,412,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,949,000 after purchasing an additional 248,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,342,138 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,133,000 after purchasing an additional 630,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

