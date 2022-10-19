EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Price Target Cut to $198.00

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at BTIG Research from $248.00 to $198.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 35.40% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $156.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.40.
EastGroup Properties Price Performance
NYSE EGP opened at $146.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.92. EastGroup Properties has a 12 month low of $137.47 and a 12 month high of $229.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.70.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On EastGroup Properties
About EastGroup Properties
EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EastGroup Properties (EGP)
- Does J&J Have Enough Alpha to Be a Solid Low Beta Stock?
- This Mid Cap Energy Stock is a 10-Bagger…And May Not Be Done
- Should You Make a Reservation in Marriott International Stock?
- The Outperforming Software Stock No One is Talking About
- Will Goldman Sachs’ Earnings & Revenue Beats Lift Sector Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.