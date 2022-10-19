Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $7.56 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Eaton in a research report issued on Thursday, October 13th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $7.56 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.53. The consensus estimate for Eaton’s current full-year earnings is $7.55 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Eaton’s FY2023 earnings at $8.30 EPS.

Get Eaton alerts:

ETN has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Eaton from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.46.

Eaton Stock Performance

Eaton stock opened at $140.64 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.97. Eaton has a fifty-two week low of $122.50 and a fifty-two week high of $175.72. The company has a market capitalization of $56.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.14.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.15%.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,858.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eaton news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $446,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,856 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,944.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,858.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Eaton

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 13,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 5.1% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in Eaton by 6.3% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 25,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Eaton by 588.6% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.