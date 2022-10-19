Ellis Investment Partners LLC Sells 62 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Ellis Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period.

VTI stock opened at $186.46 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $244.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.51.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

