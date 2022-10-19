Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Bought by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $320,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 435,589 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,643,000 after purchasing an additional 20,742 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 11,075 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 337.4% during the 2nd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 87,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 67,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

EPD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Tudor Pickering cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $167,570.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 113,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,398.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $25.50 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.94. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $28.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $55.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 1.10.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 85.59%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

