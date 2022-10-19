Enviva (NYSE:EVA) Shares Up 10.7% After Insider Buying Activity

Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) shares shot up 10.7% during trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $53.23 and last traded at $53.15. 15,277 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 441,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.03.

Specifically, EVP Yana Kravtsova sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $28,683.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,453,710.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Yana Kravtsova sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $28,683.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,453,710.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP William H. Schmidt, Jr. bought 5,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.18 per share, for a total transaction of $252,054.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 400,091 shares in the company, valued at $20,076,566.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 297,866 shares of company stock valued at $15,100,874. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EVA shares. Citigroup raised shares of Enviva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Raymond James raised shares of Enviva from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Enviva from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Enviva from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Enviva to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.80.

Enviva Stock Up 6.9 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Enviva (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.16). Enviva had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 24.21%. The company had revenue of $296.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.42 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Enviva Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Enviva Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.905 per share. This represents a $3.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th.

Institutional Trading of Enviva

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enviva by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,965 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 8,202 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enviva in the 2nd quarter worth $2,291,000. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enviva in the 2nd quarter worth $437,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Enviva in the 1st quarter worth $2,693,000. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enviva by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 297,287 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,530,000 after acquiring an additional 39,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Enviva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

Further Reading

