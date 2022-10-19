Epiphany Technology Acquisition (NASDAQ:EPHY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $9.93

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.93 and last traded at $9.92, with a volume of 182815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.91.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.88 and a 200 day moving average of $9.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Epiphany Technology Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 46.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 351.4% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares during the period. 66.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Epiphany Technology Acquisition

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

