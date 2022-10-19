Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for IAMGOLD Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:IAG)

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of IAMGOLD in a report issued on Wednesday, October 12th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the mining company will earn ($0.02) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for IAMGOLD’s current full-year earnings is ($0.02) per share.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $334.00 million during the quarter. IAMGOLD had a positive return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 19.95%.

IAMGOLD Trading Up 19.8 %

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from $2.75 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $2.89.

Shares of IAMGOLD stock opened at $1.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $608.33 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.21 and a 200 day moving average of $1.85. IAMGOLD has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $3.77.

Institutional Trading of IAMGOLD

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,628,360 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $76,681,000 after buying an additional 642,171 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 40,099,242 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $64,560,000 after buying an additional 138,370 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,687,300 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,087,000 after buying an additional 1,268,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,717,410 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $54,697,000 after buying an additional 466,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP now owns 12,255,094 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,648,000 after buying an additional 2,028,800 shares in the last quarter. 50.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IAMGOLD

(Get Rating)

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.