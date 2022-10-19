Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for PJT Partners Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PJT)

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of PJT Partners in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.99 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.04. The consensus estimate for PJT Partners’ current full-year earnings is $4.35 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PJT Partners’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $233.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.64 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 28.60%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on PJT Partners to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.20.

PJT opened at $73.23 on Monday. PJT Partners has a one year low of $54.48 and a one year high of $89.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.77%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 0.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 989,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,430,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in PJT Partners by 9.2% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 738,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,867,000 after buying an additional 62,122 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 1.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 644,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,292,000 after buying an additional 11,989 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 9.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 541,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,036,000 after buying an additional 47,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PJT Partners by 36.3% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 442,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,932,000 after acquiring an additional 117,874 shares in the last quarter. 69.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

