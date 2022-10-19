Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for PureTech Health plc’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRTC)

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of PureTech Health in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford forecasts that the company will earn ($4.00) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for PureTech Health’s current full-year earnings is ($3.66) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PureTech Health’s FY2023 earnings at ($5.00) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.00) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($6.00) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($6.00) EPS.

Get PureTech Health alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of PureTech Health from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.

PureTech Health Trading Up 4.0 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PureTech Health

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTC opened at $26.54 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.84. PureTech Health has a twelve month low of $18.15 and a twelve month high of $52.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PureTech Health stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC – Get Rating) by 2,100.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 660,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 630,000 shares during the quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. owned about 2.32% of PureTech Health worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 2.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PureTech Health

(Get Rating)

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and psychosis in Alzheimer's disease; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; an immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; oral therapies based on defined consortia of bacteria is isolated from the human microbiome; and therapies to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with depression, multiple sclerosis, post COVID and ICU, and cancer related conditions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PureTech Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureTech Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.