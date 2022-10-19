Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Dundee Precious Metals Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:DPM)

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a report released on Wednesday, October 12th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dundee Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.15 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Dundee Precious Metals’ FY2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DPM. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$10.00 to C$8.75 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. CIBC cut their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th.

Dundee Precious Metals Stock Up 1.9 %

Dundee Precious Metals stock opened at C$6.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.76. Dundee Precious Metals has a 12 month low of C$5.41 and a 12 month high of C$9.65. The company has a current ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The mining company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$171.67 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity at Dundee Precious Metals

In related news, Senior Officer David Rae bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$71,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 340,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,036,707.82.

Dundee Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.39%.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

