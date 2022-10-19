Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Taseko Mines Limited’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB)

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) – National Bank Financial lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Taseko Mines in a report released on Wednesday, October 12th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Taseko Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.23 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Taseko Mines’ FY2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The mining company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). Taseko Mines had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $64.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.30 million.

Taseko Mines Stock Performance

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TGB. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Taseko Mines from C$3.40 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taseko Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.61.

TGB opened at $1.06 on Monday. Taseko Mines has a 52-week low of $0.89 and a 52-week high of $2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market cap of $303.56 million, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 2.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taseko Mines

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,462,532 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $14,799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027,636 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Taseko Mines by 7,437.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,464,409 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,644,000 after buying an additional 2,431,712 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Taseko Mines during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,832,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Taseko Mines by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,913,714 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $18,139,000 after buying an additional 1,240,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Taseko Mines by 663.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 819,644 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 712,220 shares in the last quarter. 20.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

