Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Ero Copper in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Ero Copper Stock Performance

ERO stock opened at $11.64 on Monday. Ero Copper has a 1 year low of $8.07 and a 1 year high of $20.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.93.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper ( NYSE:ERO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $114.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Ero Copper will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

