Essex Financial Services Inc. Acquires 1,015 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 19.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,304,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,363,417,000 after buying an additional 1,975,635 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 6.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,109,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,895,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,276 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,657,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bunge by 5.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,563,069,000 after purchasing an additional 696,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,642,000. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bunge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $130.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Bunge from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.67.

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $89.30 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.99 and its 200-day moving average is $100.70. The stock has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.63. Bunge Limited has a twelve month low of $80.41 and a twelve month high of $128.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.64 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

