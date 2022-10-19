Essex Financial Services Inc. Acquires 1,855 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) by 46.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 669.4% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOOV opened at $130.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.13 and a 200-day moving average of $138.75. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $123.18 and a one year high of $155.00.

