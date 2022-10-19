Essex Financial Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 19,225 Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 19,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.16% of Capital Group Core Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,385,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 301.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 376,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after purchasing an additional 282,844 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,537,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 555.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 154,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 130,544 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,495,000.

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:CGUS opened at $21.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.76. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $20.09 and a 12-month high of $26.32.

