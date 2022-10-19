Essex Financial Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 21,217 Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,783,000. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,554,000. PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,126,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $606,000.

Get Capital Group Dividend Value ETF alerts:

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:CGDV opened at $21.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.42 and a 200-day moving average of $23.23. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 52 week low of $20.41 and a 52 week high of $26.48.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.