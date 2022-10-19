Essex Financial Services Inc. Boosts Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Rating) by 127.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,192 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,526 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,252,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,879,000 after purchasing an additional 504,190 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 339,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,248,000 after purchasing an additional 141,421 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 445.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 164,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,902,000 after purchasing an additional 134,678 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $5,912,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $5,329,000.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FUTY opened at $41.81 on Wednesday. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a one year low of $39.14 and a one year high of $50.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.43.

