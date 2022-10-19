Essex Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,357 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.0% of Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $1,110,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 21,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,581 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 30,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth about $1,071,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. 63.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.79.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.8 %

PG opened at $128.37 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $306.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 62.82%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $135,442.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 287,722 shares of company stock valued at $42,327,379. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

