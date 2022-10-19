Essex Financial Services Inc. Buys 819 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 819 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 1.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 10.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 4.0% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 5.4% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on IRM. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Iron Mountain to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

Iron Mountain Price Performance

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $60,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,407 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,775,978. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,509 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $485,515.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,659,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,559 shares of company stock valued at $913,923 over the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain stock opened at $47.13 on Wednesday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $41.67 and a 12 month high of $58.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.68 and its 200-day moving average is $51.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33. The company has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.84.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 196.03%.

Iron Mountain Profile

(Get Rating)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

See Also

