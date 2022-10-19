Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $499,000 Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Essex Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,959 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 826 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.0% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 25.7% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.4% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 52,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $4,542,880.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,556,818.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Down 1.0 %

BK has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays set a $61.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $39.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.87 and its 200-day moving average is $43.20. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.22 and a fifty-two week high of $64.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.56%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

