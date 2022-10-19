Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $626,000 Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,924 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ARCC. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Ares Capital by 70.7% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,865 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Ares Capital by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ares Capital news, CFO Penelope F. Roll purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.04 per share, with a total value of $47,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Penelope F. Roll purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.04 per share, for a total transaction of $47,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 54,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,680. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Penelope F. Roll bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.77 per share, for a total transaction of $494,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 52,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,028,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ares Capital Price Performance

ARCC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Hovde Group cut their price target on Ares Capital to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Ares Capital from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Ares Capital to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

Shares of Ares Capital stock opened at $18.06 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.35. Ares Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $16.53 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.03.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Ares Capital had a net margin of 54.92% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $479.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Ares Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Stories

