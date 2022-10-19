Essex Financial Services Inc. Invests $561,000 in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 5,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ITA. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter worth $231,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter worth $264,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter worth $471,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $543,000. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $5,747,000.
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 4.0 %
ITA opened at $99.34 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.45. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $145.00 and a twelve month high of $206.56.
About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).
