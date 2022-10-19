Essex Financial Services Inc. Lowers Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LHX. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 317.1% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,914,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,741,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,478 shares of company stock valued at $6,568,058 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.55.

LHX stock opened at $236.58 on Wednesday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.71 and a 1-year high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $45.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.93.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.07. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.14%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

