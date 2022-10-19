Essex Financial Services Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Essex Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAVE. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 107,900.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

BATS:PAVE opened at $24.71 on Wednesday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.33.

