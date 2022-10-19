Essex Financial Services Inc. Makes New $436,000 Investment in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 16.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,576,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,613,000 after purchasing an additional 511,673 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3.5% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 52,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 32.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 263.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 130,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,447,000 after purchasing an additional 94,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 9.4% in the second quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 37,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $88.73 on Wednesday. Lamar Advertising has a 1 year low of $81.10 and a 1 year high of $124.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $92.83 and a 200-day moving average of $97.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.39.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 37.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LAMR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Insider Activity at Lamar Advertising

In related news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.35, for a total value of $425,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,765,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

