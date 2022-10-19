Essex Financial Services Inc. Purchases 784 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. J2 Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Newmont by 2.4% in the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 5,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC now owns 27,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $469,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,949,251.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total transaction of $469,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 232,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,949,251.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $128,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,834,266.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,232,840. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Newmont Stock Performance

NYSE NEM opened at $41.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a PE ratio of 42.12 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $86.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.22.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 6.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 222.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NEM. StockNews.com began coverage on Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Newmont from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group upgraded Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Newmont in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Newmont from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.17.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

