Essex Financial Services Inc. Reduces Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lowered its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 124.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,473,854 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,651,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,455 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,902,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,685,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,353 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,519,307 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,603,704,000 after purchasing an additional 457,262 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,428,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $732,671,000 after purchasing an additional 455,461 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 179.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 585,657 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $176,682,000 after purchasing an additional 376,272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $225.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.28.

ISRG stock opened at $193.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $69.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.29. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.07 and a 1 year high of $369.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $206.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.09.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 24.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total value of $1,343,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,570.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares in the company, valued at $48,825. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.76, for a total value of $1,343,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at $2,365,570.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,162 shares of company stock worth $22,062,916 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

