Essex Financial Services Inc. Sells 20,217 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Essex Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,217 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 78.6% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3,233.3% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.58.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of MS stock opened at $79.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.70. The company has a market cap of $136.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 44.99%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan purchased 8,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.41 per share, for a total transaction of $72,309.18. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,309.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also

