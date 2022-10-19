Essex Financial Services Inc. Sells 273 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Essex Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter valued at $501,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Novartis by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the period. 9.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $77.49 on Wednesday. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $74.09 and a 52 week high of $94.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.05. Novartis had a net margin of 44.31% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The business had revenue of $12.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NVS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 88 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 75 to CHF 70 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.73.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

