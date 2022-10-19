Essex Financial Services Inc. Trims Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 751.7% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BOND stock opened at $88.36 on Wednesday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1 year low of $87.75 and a 1 year high of $110.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.28.

