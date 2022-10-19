EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Receives $41.20 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.20.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded EVERTEC from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EVERTEC in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on EVERTEC from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on EVERTEC from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in EVERTEC by 1,363.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EVERTEC by 31.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the first quarter worth $154,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the second quarter worth $170,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the second quarter worth $185,000. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EVTC opened at $33.59 on Friday. EVERTEC has a twelve month low of $30.72 and a twelve month high of $51.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.32. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.95.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $160.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.22 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 38.20% and a net margin of 24.33%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that EVERTEC will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.80%.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

