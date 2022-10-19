Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Price Target Cut to €16.50

Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Credit Suisse Group from €19.00 ($19.39) to €16.50 ($16.84) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

EVKIF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Evonik Industries from €21.00 ($21.43) to €19.00 ($19.39) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays downgraded shares of Evonik Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Evonik Industries from €28.00 ($28.57) to €25.00 ($25.51) in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Evonik Industries from €35.00 ($35.71) to €28.00 ($28.57) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Evonik Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Evonik Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.42.

Evonik Industries Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:EVKIF opened at $16.69 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.33. Evonik Industries has a fifty-two week low of $16.69 and a fifty-two week high of $33.51.

Evonik Industries Company Profile

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

