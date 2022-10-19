Evotec (ETR:EVT) PT Set at €38.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Evotec (ETR:EVT – Get Rating) has been assigned a €38.00 ($38.78) price objective by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 105.41% from the stock’s current price.

EVT has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €35.00 ($35.71) price target on shares of Evotec in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($30.61) price target on shares of Evotec in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley set a €32.00 ($32.65) price target on shares of Evotec in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Warburg Research set a €38.00 ($38.78) price target on shares of Evotec in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €47.00 ($47.96) price target on shares of Evotec in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th.

Evotec Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of ETR EVT opened at €18.50 ($18.88) on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €21.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is €23.63. Evotec has a 52-week low of €16.18 ($16.51) and a 52-week high of €45.47 ($46.40). The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 447.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.88.

About Evotec

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as diabetes and complications of diabetes, fibrosis, infectious diseases, CNS diseases, oncology, pain and inflammation, immunology, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, and women's health.

