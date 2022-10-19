Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.10

Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$7.10 and last traded at C$7.11, with a volume of 11370 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.25.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Cormark cut their price objective on Exco Technologies from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.
Exco Technologies Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$274.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$8.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.25, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.06.
Exco Technologies Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Exco Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.85%.
About Exco Technologies
Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs, develops, and manufactures tooling and consumable parts for aluminum die-casting and aluminum extrusion machines.
