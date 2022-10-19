Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 614,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,610 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $30,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Fastenal by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Fastenal by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 157,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,374,000 after purchasing an additional 16,920 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,261,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,036,000 after acquiring an additional 83,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on FAST. Argus decreased their price target on Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Robert W. Baird lowered Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fastenal from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.86.

Fastenal Price Performance

FAST stock opened at $47.48 on Wednesday. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $43.73 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 3.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.60. The firm has a market cap of $27.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.18.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.25% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 66.31%.

Fastenal announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 12th that permits the company to buyback 8,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fastenal news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $1,293,302.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fastenal news, CEO Daniel L. Florness purchased 4,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.00 per share, with a total value of $192,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,532,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total value of $1,293,302.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $306,425 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fastenal

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Articles

