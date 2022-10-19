Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 29.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Fifth Third Bancorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

FITB stock opened at $34.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.75. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $31.18 and a one year high of $50.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.88%.

In related news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 8,734 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $307,436.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,256. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fifth Third Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $210,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on FITB. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.50 to $37.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Further Reading

