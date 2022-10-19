Filecoin (FIL) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.67 Million

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. Over the last seven days, Filecoin has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. Filecoin has a total market cap of $1.52 billion and $3.67 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Filecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $5.08 or 0.00026387 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Filecoin Coin Profile

Filecoin was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Filecoin’s total supply is 300,427,795 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @protocollabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Filecoin is filecoin.io/blog. Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io.

Buying and Selling Filecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients.”

