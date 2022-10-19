First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) PT Lowered to $67.00

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $77.00 to $67.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 43.50% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $83.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First American Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.88.

First American Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FAF opened at $46.69 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.95 and its 200 day moving average is $55.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.24. First American Financial has a fifty-two week low of $44.34 and a fifty-two week high of $81.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that First American Financial will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 313.1% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of First American Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of First American Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First American Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of First American Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First American Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Featured Articles

