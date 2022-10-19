First Majestic Silver Corp. Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share (NYSE:AG)

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for First Majestic Silver in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 12th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for First Majestic Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $159.44 million for the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 15.35%.

First Majestic Silver Trading Up 1.2 %

AG has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on First Majestic Silver from $19.50 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

First Majestic Silver stock opened at $7.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -20.76 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.55. First Majestic Silver has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $14.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

First Majestic Silver Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a $0.0061 dividend. This is a positive change from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Majestic Silver

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AG. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in First Majestic Silver by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 17,046 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. New Harbor Financial Group LLC boosted its position in First Majestic Silver by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 16,130 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc raised its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 56,089 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 69,982 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 55,683 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.62% of the company’s stock.

About First Majestic Silver

(Get Rating)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.