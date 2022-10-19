First Majestic Silver Corp. Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share (NYSE:AG)

Posted by on Oct 19th, 2022

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AGGet Rating) (TSE:FR) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for First Majestic Silver in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 12th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of ($0.08) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for First Majestic Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AGGet Rating) (TSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $159.44 million for the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 15.35%.

AG has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on First Majestic Silver from $19.50 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

First Majestic Silver Trading Up 1.2 %

First Majestic Silver stock opened at $7.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of -20.76 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.55. First Majestic Silver has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $14.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

First Majestic Silver Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a $0.0061 dividend. This is a positive change from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -5.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Majestic Silver

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AG. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in First Majestic Silver by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 17,046 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. New Harbor Financial Group LLC boosted its position in First Majestic Silver by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 16,130 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc raised its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 56,089 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 69,982 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 55,683 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.62% of the company’s stock.

About First Majestic Silver

(Get Rating)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG)

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.