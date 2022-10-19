First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) PT Lowered to $145.00

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Stephens from $190.00 to $145.00 in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Stephens’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.71% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $167.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $223.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.89.

NYSE FRC opened at $117.21 on Monday. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $110.79 and a 12 month high of $222.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.89.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.03. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 13.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,456,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,153,959,000 after purchasing an additional 373,312 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,019,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,624,114,000 after purchasing an additional 522,813 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 6,265,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $904,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,275 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,655,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $916,823,000 after purchasing an additional 547,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,004,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $811,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

