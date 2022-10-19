First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $143.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.00% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $223.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Compass Point set a $175.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $167.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.89.

Shares of NYSE:FRC opened at $117.21 on Monday. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $110.79 and a 12 month high of $222.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.89. The firm has a market cap of $21.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.13.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.03. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 13.15%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 49,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,975,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 81,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,245,000 after buying an additional 20,950 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,537,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

