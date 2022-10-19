First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Down 3% on Insider Selling

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) shares were down 3% on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $119.42 and last traded at $119.70. Approximately 96,175 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,075,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.36.

Specifically, insider Michael Koralewski sold 1,007 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $100,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Patrick James Buehler bought 489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $102.10 per share, for a total transaction of $49,926.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,117 shares in the company, valued at $420,345.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Koralewski sold 1,007 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $100,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,251 shares of company stock valued at $4,040,061. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FSLR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of First Solar from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of First Solar from $120.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of First Solar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of First Solar from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of First Solar from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Solar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.16.

First Solar Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 68.93 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 4.21.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.22. First Solar had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Solar

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in First Solar by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,598,161 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,185,217,000 after buying an additional 657,674 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,428,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of First Solar by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 112,261 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,274,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of First Solar by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,905 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 79.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Further Reading

